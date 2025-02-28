Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 446,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after acquiring an additional 352,863 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 421,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 252,635 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

