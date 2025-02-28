Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $9.90 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.70.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Ensign Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $96,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,536.96. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,710 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.