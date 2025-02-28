Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. HSBC downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Target Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $122.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

