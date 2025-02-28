Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 614 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.89. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

