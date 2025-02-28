Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,595 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $206.05 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.89. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

