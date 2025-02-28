Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 3,884 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $658,959.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,291,162.46. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total transaction of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

