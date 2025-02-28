Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 505 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

