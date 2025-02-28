Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,250 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 26,517 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.