Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.45 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 333,095 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 258,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after purchasing an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.