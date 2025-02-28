Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELS opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

