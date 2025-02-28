Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.55.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

VMC stock opened at $245.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.54.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.