Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.21 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. This trade represents a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.95, for a total value of $3,619,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,745.15. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,164 shares of company stock valued at $45,278,893 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $323.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.44 and its 200-day moving average is $360.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $221.53 and a 52 week high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.