Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $1,697,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,047,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,505 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 113.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 257,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Flex by 872.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $2,844,379.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. The trade was a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.