Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, for a total transaction of $117,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at $267,584.10. This represents a 78.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock worth $5,487,555 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day moving average is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

