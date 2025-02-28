Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Down 1.0 %

LEN stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

