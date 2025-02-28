Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Watsco by 57.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.25.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $499.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.58 and a 12 month high of $571.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.24. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 81.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

