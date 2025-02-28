Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,221,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,068,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after purchasing an additional 275,236 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

