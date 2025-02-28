Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 233428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Oriental Land Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.81.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oriental Land Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.