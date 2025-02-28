Ovintiv Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Ovintiv has increased its dividend by an average of 36.9% annually over the last three years. Ovintiv has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ovintiv to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.
Ovintiv Trading Up 3.1 %
OVV stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,226,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,838. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.60. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OVV
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ovintiv
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.