Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.600-1.850 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 41.4 %

Owens & Minor stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $751.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

