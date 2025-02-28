Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.85-11.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.97 billion.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.92.

NYSE:OMI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

