Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. Owens & Minor also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.60-1.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $9.48. 8,639,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,587. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $731.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.