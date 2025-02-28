Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

PCRX stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,658. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $793,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 81.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 470,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 210,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 27.4% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.