Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after purchasing an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,568,000 after buying an additional 16,598,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,982,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,365,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,603 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,958,509.98. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,689,783 shares of company stock valued at $475,417,043. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 billion, a PE ratio of 446.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

