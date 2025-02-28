Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:PSBD)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PSBD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 55,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

