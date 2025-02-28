Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) Critical Survey

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pamt alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pamt and Celadon Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million 0.39 -$31.80 million ($1.46) -8.70 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pamt.

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pamt and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pamt presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Pamt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pamt beats Celadon Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pamt

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

About Celadon Group

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Pamt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pamt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.