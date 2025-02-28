Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 264.9% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.0 days.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PAFRF remained flat at $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.44.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company’s flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

