Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.75), with a volume of 4,562,542 shares.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £842.68 million, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.90.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.