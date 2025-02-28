Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 28.90 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.77). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 59.90 ($0.75), with a volume of 4,562,542 shares.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £842.68 million, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.90.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.