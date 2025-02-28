Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 119918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 821.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Par Pacific by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

