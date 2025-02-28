Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PARA. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

PARA opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -2.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 328,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 124,740 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

