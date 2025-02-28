Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $500.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $522.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.61. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

