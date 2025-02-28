Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

