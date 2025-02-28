Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,639,000 after buying an additional 278,892 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after buying an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,470,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,032,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,209,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after purchasing an additional 153,083 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.