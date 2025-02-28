Passive Capital Management LLC. Acquires 26,710 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 60,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

