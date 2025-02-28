Passive Capital Management LLC. Acquires 61,631 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,202,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after buying an additional 699,138 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 82,708 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 764,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,577,000 after acquiring an additional 406,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

