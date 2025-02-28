Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases 4,324 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned 0.28% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 240,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,179,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,376,000 after purchasing an additional 108,518 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.20.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

