Passive Capital Management LLC. Purchases 458 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. owned about 0.21% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $158.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.91.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

