Patrick Miles Sells 32,393 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 32,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $352,759.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,940,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690,857.99. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patrick Miles sold 43,459 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $519,335.05.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $601,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Miles sold 6,687 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $80,244.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 312,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

