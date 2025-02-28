Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 128,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 42.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.23.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $148.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.72 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.53%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.