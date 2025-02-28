Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Stock Position Decreased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Paymentus by 38.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 8.8% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 3,809.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 196.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paymentus Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PAY stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.66.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Paymentus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.
