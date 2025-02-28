PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £129.20 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding acquired 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.57) per share, with a total value of £129.20 ($162.84).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Rob Harding bought 16 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £121.92 ($153.67).

PayPoint Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LON PAY opened at GBX 645 ($8.13) on Friday. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 470 ($5.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($10.90). The company has a market capitalization of £461.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 708.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 726.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

About PayPoint

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 9.70 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. PayPoint’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

