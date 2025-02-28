Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 753,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.