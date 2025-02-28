Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.090-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.620 EPS.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of PEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. 753,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.
