Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 50% Higher – Time to Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,882,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,636% from the average daily volume of 108,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Pelangio Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
