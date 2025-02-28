Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.15 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76,830.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $955,388,000 after buying an additional 1,886,186 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $469.11 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.79. The company has a market capitalization of $431.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

