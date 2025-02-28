Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $546,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 264,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 140,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

