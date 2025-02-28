Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases Shares of 3,100 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 479,669 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock worth $72,883,012. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

