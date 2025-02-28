Pembina Pipeline Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4783 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 85.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.86. 2,931,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,345. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pembina Pipeline
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.