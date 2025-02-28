Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. owned 5.73% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of BOTJ stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOTJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.