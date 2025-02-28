Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average is $223.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

