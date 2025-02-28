Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.22. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.